scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Jasmin Bhasin: There is no worst part of falling in love

Jasmin Bhasin, who is currently seen in the web series 'Jab We Matched', expressed her opinions on relationships, love, and breakups.

By News Bureau
Jasmin Bhasin: There is no worst part of falling in love
Jasmin Bhasin _ pic courtesy instagram

Ex-‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant Jasmin Bhasin, who is currently seen in the web series ‘Jab We Matched’, expressed her opinions on relationships, love, and breakups. She said: “You always have a partner to celebrate happiness, you always have a partner to cry on his shoulder during the dull moments basically. You have a companion forever in your good and bad which is a beautiful thing. There is nothing called worst as long as you are in a meaningful relationship in both good and bad days. So there is no worst part of falling in love.”

Jasmin, who is quite famous for her role in ‘Tashan-e-Ishq’ and ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’, shared her perspective about life partners turning best friends and if this is possible.

She said: “Your husband will only be the person whom you have chosen as a partner, your children’s father, your companion with whom you spend the rest of your life. He has to be your best friend and that’s how you will make a successful and strong partnership.

“I have never been in a situation where someone has ghosted me and I have tried to get them back by making them jealous,” she added.

‘Jab We Matched’ is four episodic series, helmed by director Srinivas Sunderrajan, written by Neil Chitnis, Amrit Paul, Bhavya Raj and Ritu Mago.

It also features Abhishek Nigam, Priyank Sharma, Mayur More, Prit Kamani, Shivangi Joshi, and Revathi Pillai.

‘Jab We Matched’ is streaming on Amazon miniTV.

Pic. Sourcejasminbhasin2806
Previous article
Ellie Goulding confuses her fans with brunette look
Next article
Russell Crowe, Britney Theriot refused service at Australian restaurant
This May Also Interest You
Technology

UIDAI rolls out new security mechanism for faster detection of spoofing attempts

News

Russell Crowe, Britney Theriot refused service at Australian restaurant

Fashion & Lifestyle

Ellie Goulding confuses her fans with brunette look

Sports

PVL: Bengaluru Torpedoes gear up for must-win match against Calicut Heroes

Others

Sandeep Choudhary leads the World’s largest movements to save our planet from climate change

Technology

Google services like Gmail suffers outage globally, in India too

Technology

Advanced AI like ChatGPT leads to new mobile threats, aids scammers: Report

Technology

NASA-SpaceX's Crew-6 mission to fly on Thursday

Health & Lifestyle

Will Alzheimer's become a disease of the young?

News

Amyra Dastur plays complex character in 'Influencer Life'

News

Ananya Panday wraps up Vikramaditya Motwane directed untitled thriller film

Sports

National Equestrian Championship: Ariana, Gaurav and Raju advance to next stage

Technology

India records over 300 mn cases of malware attack daily: Report

Technology

ESA telescope gets ready to probe universe's dark mysteries

Health & Lifestyle

SC refuses pleas for NEET-PG postponement as Centre says preparations done

News

Kajal Chauhan: A fairytale wedding is my ideal desire

News

Manoj Bajpayee gave up on his dancing dream because of Hrithik Roshan

Sports

WPL: Gujarat Giants appoint Beth Mooney as captain, Sneh Rana named vice-captain

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US