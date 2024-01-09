Wednesday, January 10, 2024
TVNews

Jasmine Bhasin dubs for the first time in Punjabi for 'Warning 2'

Jasmine Bhasin is gearing up for 'Warning 2' and has dubbed in Punjabi by herself for the first time.

By Agency News Desk
Jasmine Bhasin dubs for the first time in Punjabi for 'Warning 2'
Jasmine Bhasin | Warning 2 _ pic courtesy Instagram

Actress Jasmine Bhasin is gearing up for ‘Warning 2’ and has dubbed in Punjabi by herself for the first time. Talking about the same, Jasmine said: “Earlier in ‘Honeymoon’, somebody else had dubbed for me, but this time I wanted to do it. Luckily, I have dubbed throughout the film.”

“Since I am looking for more offers in the Punjabi film industry, I have been working on my spoken Punjabi skills too. But this dubbing experience for Warning 2 was a great one.”

Though it is said that Jasmine will be seen in an interesting avatar in the film, further details about her role have been kept under wraps.

‘Warning 2’ is slated to release on February 2.

SourceJasmine Bhasin
Previous article
‘Bigg Boss 17’: Ankita Lokhande asks Vicky Jain’s mother to not blame her behaviour on her parents
Next article
Sharad Kelkar: It's wonderful that today's kids too are fans of Lord Hanuman
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES

More in Entertainment