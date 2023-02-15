scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Jay Mehta believes in creating strong & entertaining content

Producer of TV shows like 'Maddam Sir' Jay Mehta says, "I believe in creating content that is both strong, entertaining and has a message"

By Glamsham Editorial
Jay Mehta believes in creating strong & entertaining content
Jay Mehta

To be able to sustain and create an impact among viewers for more than three decades is the highlight of producer Jay Mehta’s career. He knows the pulse of the audience and is inclined towards offering them relatable content that they enjoy. His productions include Maddam Sir, Jiji Maa, Gathbandhan and Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey.

“I believe in creating content that is both strong, entertaining and has a message. For me, real and relatable stories that are high in quality matter more than quantity. For me, the driving force have been staying ahead of times by exploring ideas which other production houses have not ventured into,” he says.

During the pandemic, the industry faced an enormous crisis. Having survived that, we all have learnt our lessons. “During the lockdown, the OTT platforms really got a huge mileage and it became a challenge for us to create content with far lesser budgets. So the key to sustain was providing fresh and innovative stories to really survive the competition,” he adds.

On whether the OTT boom is a threat to TV, Jay shares, “If you keep reinventing yourself with freshness in your content then there is not going to be any great impact from OTT platforms. Eventually I think, both the mediums are going to merge their programming.”

Maddam Sir is winding up on a high note, there is already a lot of buzz about the second season. “Yes it’s been a great run. We always believed in the premise and characters of Maddam Sir tackling current issues with a lot of humour and sensitivity. It feels wonderful when the audience understands the concept and enjoys it too. We are working on the creatives for season 2. Let’s see how things work out and how early,” he says.

About maintaining a low profile over the years in spite of constantly working and getting appreciated for it, Jay smiles before adding, “Have been in the industry for over three decades and it’s taught me that your work should speak for yourself. So the aim is to give my best and take all the appreciation as inspiration and motivation to do better.” He also hints as a surprise that the team will reveal very soon.

Previous article
Anchal Sahu: Fame comes at a price, for me it was letting go of school life
Next article
Director Abhishek Kapoor on a hunt in central India! Know why??
This May Also Interest You
News

Srishti Singh to make her acting debut with 'Chashni'

News

Farhan to treat festival-goers with songs from 'Echoes' at VH1 SuperSonic

News

She says Prabhas’ hospitable nature is ‘insanely magnetic’

Health & Lifestyle

Having cancer not end of world, a phase that will pass: Experts

Technology

Space Technology Parks will ensure 'lift off' for the Indian space sector: ISpA

Technology

Over 1 mn people sign up for Bing with ChatGPT in 48 hours: Microsoft

News

Director Abhishek Kapoor on a hunt in central India! Know why??

News

Anchal Sahu: Fame comes at a price, for me it was letting go of school life

News

Kamya Panjabi to play antagonist in ‘Raazz Mahal’

Fashion & Lifestyle

What is Britney Spears private romantic message for hubby Sam Asghari

News

Poonam Rajput roped in Anurag Kashyap’s short film ‘Chaar Chappalein’

Technology

Tweetbot's creators bring 'Edit Posts' feature to their Mastodon client

Technology

AI performs poorly in detecting Covid by listening to cough: Study

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan’s kids impressed with his ‘damn cool body’ in ‘Pathaan’

News

'MasterChef India': Chef Manav tests Priyanka in 'Immunity Pin' challenge

Technology

Zoho reports 10 times growth in five years, to invest AED 100 mn in UAE

Technology

10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition: Powerhouse for Indian youth with stunning experience

Technology

Discord adds Twitch-like video, screen sharing to Stage channels

Technology

Apple Watch Crash Detection alerts rescuers of severe car crash in Germany

News

Vinod Bhanushali – Raaj Shaandilyaa to produce family-comedies

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US