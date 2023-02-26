scorecardresearch
'Jehanabad – Of Love & War' has been a 'promotion' for Ritwik Bhowmik

Ritwik Bhowmik feels like he has been "promoted" in his acting career while talking about his character in the series 'Jehanabad - Of Love & War'.

By News Bureau

Actor Ritwik Bhowmik shared that he feels like he has been “promoted” in his acting career while talking about his character in the series ‘Jehanabad – Of Love & War’. Ritwik appeared as a celebrity guest on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ along with Harshita Gaur, Parambrata Chatterjee, and Sudhir Mishra to promote his web series.

During the conversation with the host, he talked about his experience of playing a professor in the series as opposed to a student which he has always been seen playing otherwise.

Ritwik, who is known for his works in ‘Bandish Bandits’, ‘The Whistleblower’, ‘Modern Love Mumbai’, among others, said: “I definitely think it is a promotion for me. Also, by watching the audience’s reaction, I think it’s good progress from a student to a professor with respect to my characters. I am honestly enjoying this. It’s always exciting for actors to play a different kind of characters and explore their acting abilities.”

Archana Puran Singh while appreciating the cast and the storyline of the web series, said: “It was such a pleasure to watch the series and watch their performance. Initially, I was confused about the byline ‘Of Love & War’ but after watching the series, I understood, it’s a great balance of the two themes. This series truly explores both love and war.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

