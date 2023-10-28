Judges offer financial support to 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' contestant's special fan

The judges of ’Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ Anu Malik, Himesh Reshammiya, and Neeti Mohan have extended help contestant Kartik Kumar Krishnamurthy’s 11-year-old fan Atharva, who is autistic and offered him financial aid.

Hailing from Chennai, Kartik is also autistic and he faces difficulties in communicating with people.

The upcoming episode of the singing reality show will see an entertainment extravaganza as the show is celebrating a ‘Best Foot Forward’ special episode; based on the performances, judges will shortlist their top three contestants of the week.

In this special episode, Kartik’s performance to ‘Ruk Jaana Nahi’ left everyone spellbound and mesmerised.

Commenting on Kartik’s performance, Himesh said: “When you sang my OG composition, I never felt anywhere that you had any challenges in picking up music. This clearly shows how hard-working and competent you are. I want to let everyone know that Kartik learnt the song in just half an hour and recorded it.”

Kartik was in for another touching surprise as the show introduced him to his biggest fan, 11-year-old Atharva, who had come all the way from Delhi. His mother revealed on stage that Atharva, taking a cue from Kartik’s inspiring journey, also wants to pursue music as a career.

After listening to Atharva’s story, Anu Malik and Neeti Mohan offered to help Atharva financially.

Anu shared: “We have heard Atharva’s story and how his mother has struggled to raise him, so Neeti and I would like to help you financially in whichever way we can.”

Talking about Atharva, Himesh said, “There is no goal that you cannot achieve, and you have to believe in it. Since Atharva is really interested in going ahead with music as his career, I, along with all the musicians here, will help you with musical training.”

The show airs on Zee TV.