Karan Khanna enters 'Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho': Aspire to elevate the show to even greater heights

Karan Khanna has joined the cast of 'Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho' as Kunal Pratap Singh, talks about his entry and how it is going to bring new twists to the plot of the show.

By News Bureau

Actor Karan Khanna, who has been part of reality shows like ‘Just Dance’ and ‘Splitsvilla’, has now joined the cast of ‘Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho’ as Kunal Pratap Singh. He talks about his entry and how it is going to bring new twists to the plot of the show.

On talking about his role, Karan says: “As I step into the shoes of Kunal Pratap Singh, I am excited to bring to life a character that I have always been eager to portray. Although he has shades of grey, his intentions are not wrong, and his heart is pure and soft. He respects women and seems like a tough character on the outside, but he has a hidden motive as he enters the Pratap Singh household.”

Kunal shares that his entry is going to spice up the storyline and the life of the lead character, Kavya, played by Priyanka Dhavale is sure to change.

He adds: “Kavya’s life is bound to take a new turn with my entry. I aspire to elevate the show to even greater heights, and I hope to receive the same love and support from the audience that the show has been receiving.”

It is a story of a young and carefree woman, Kavya Sharma who loves her childhood friend but things are messed up in her life and nothing happens as she planned.

‘Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho’ airs on Shemaroo Umang.

