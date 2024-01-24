Karan Mehra reveals onscreen mantra: Be the 'sponge' – absorb and deliver

Karan Mehra shared his mantra of perceiving a character onscreen, saying he believes in being a "sponge" absorbing and delivering.

Karan was last seen in the 2020 show ‘Shubharambh’. He also featured in shows like ‘Mawaan Thandiyan Chawan’, ‘Khatmal E Ishq’, and ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’.

The 41-year-old actor has been a part of the entertainment industry for more than a decade, and has played a variety of characters on screen.

Opening up on how he perceives a role, Karan told IANS: “I have some way of perceiving a character and then I let the director do his job by guiding me what to do, and what he wants. Every director has a vision, and if we go according to that the work becomes easy.”

“Be the ‘sponge’ is what I believe– absorb and deliver. It makes your life easy and the other ones also,” he said.

Karan is overjoyed to play Manoj Agrawal, a pivotal role in this upcoming show.

Talking about the same, the ‘Love story 2050’ actor said: “I m playing Manoj, you will see similarities and you can relate to me playing what I was playing for the longest time ‘Naitik’ in the show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’.”

“Of course it’s a positive character. He is playing a very pivotal role in creating all the mess in the ‘Mehndi Wala Ghar’. He is everyone’s favorite in the house. But something happens, the house breaks, my character leaves home, and then comes back after 24 years,” he shared.

The actor talked about the rise of social media, saying, “when I left ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ social media wasn’t in too much power at that time. This is happening more in the last four-five years. It will be fun to watch now how all this social media game happens exactly, to be in that race of uploading posts, how people are responding.”

Karan further shared his views on the castings happening on the basis of social media followers, and said: “Our work speaks more for what we have done than having followers, because everyone has their own way of being involved on the social media.”

“I am not that active on social media much. You won’t see me doing trending stuff. I just post things whenever I feel like. But it is sad that casting happens on it. Actors who are working in the industry for a long time didn’t have that thing that if you have followers you will get work. It is very unfortunate actually,” he added.

‘Mehndi Wala Ghar’ revolves around Ujjain’s Agrawal family, touching upon the complexities of familial bonds and creating intrigue about whether the Agrawals will remain united in the face of adversity.

Narrated from the perspective of a decades-old Mehndi tree that adorns the family courtyard, the show brings to the fore a relatable depiction of varied characters that one finds in each family.

The show stars Shehzad Shaikh, Shruti Anand, Vibha Chibber, Kanwarjit Paintal, Karan Mehra, Ravi Gossain, Rushad Rana, Arpit Kapoor, Aastha Choudhary, Gunn Kansara, Ushma Rathod, Khalida Jan, and Reema Vohra amongst others.

‘Mehndi Wala Ghar’ airs on Sony.