Karanvir Bohra to return as Viraj Dobriyal in ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava’ new season

By Agency News Desk
Actor Karanvir Bohra is set to make a return in the new season of the television show ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava-Niyam Aur Shartien Laagu’. He will be seen reprising his role of Viraj Dobriyal appearance in the new season as per the latest promo.

Expressing his excitement about reprising the role of Viraj Dobriyal, Karanvir Bohra shared: “I’m thrilled to be back, and the sense of return is truly heartwarming. I’m eagerly anticipating the opportunity to elevate Viraj Dobriyal’s character to new heights, a role that has already found a cherished place within the hearts of our audience.”

He further mentioned: “This role holds a special significance for me personally, and I’m committed to exploring its depths and nuances in a way that both honours its legacy and brings fresh dimensions to the character.”

Viraj Dobriyal, originally portrayed by Karanvir Bohra, became an iconic figure in Indian television, leaving a lasting impact on fans.

The teaser release has set the stage for what guarantees to be an electrifying season. Followers of Karanvir Bohra and the show are eagerly marking their calendars for the premiere of the new season of ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava.’

The new season of ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava-Niyam aur Shartien Laagu’ will air Monday to Saturday on Star Bharat.

Agency News Desk
