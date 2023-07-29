Karisma Kapoor was 'shocked' when Saif confessed he didn't know how to ride a bike

Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor went down the memory lane, as she reminisced about her first bike ride with her brother-in-law, and actor Saif Ali Khan for an ad shoot. Karisma, who made her acting debut in 1991 with ‘Prem Qaidi’, is known for her exuberance and performances in over three decades of her showbiz career.

The actress along with renowned choreographer, Marzi Pestonji, will be a part of the “Andaaz Undekha” episode as guest judges, in India’s Best Dancer 3. Upping the ante in the special episode, the contestants will showcase their exceptional moves using a prop in their dance routines to impress the esteemed judges, Sonali Bendre and Geeta Kapur.

Leaving everybody impressed will be contestant Vipul Kandpal and choreographer Pankaj Thapa’s power-packed act to the song ‘Chala Jata Hoon’. The innovative choreography using a scooter as their prop garnered a huge round of applause from all.

Making it a memorable evening for Vipul, he got the opportunity to share the stage with Karisma where they performed the quirky song “Tujhko Mirchi Lagi Toh.”

Sharing fond memories, Karisma said: “It’s actually a funny story. Both Saifu and I did an advertisement long back. We were shooting for a bike advertisement at Filmcity Ghat. Saifu confessed that he didn’t know how to ride a bike and had just decided to learn it for this shoot.”

“I was shocked, but he assured me he had practiced. We learned together, and I wasn’t scared anymore. The shoot went flawlessly. And now he is an expert rider. Vipul, I loved this bike ride with you,” she added.

Saif is the husband of Karisma’s younger sister and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Praising the routine, judge Geeta shared: “I loved this idea! We have never seen this andaaz of Vipul before. The things that I loved the most were when Vipul was performing while riding the bike. The transitions were very smooth, and your solo portion was done exceptionally well. I truly enjoyed it. Although there were a few challenging elements, such as the split you performed when the scooter was coming towards you, it was executed flawlessly. Conceptually, the andaaz was brilliant.”

Music sensation Harrdy Sandhu, will also make a special appearance in the episode to promote his latest chartbuster, ‘Psycho’.

India’s Best Dancer 3 airs on Sony.