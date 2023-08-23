scorecardresearch
‘KBC 15’ : Amitabh Bachchan hopes and prays for the success of Chandrayaan-3

Amitabh Bachchan shared a few lines on Chandrayaan-3 and the Lander Vikram meeting "chanda mama".

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a few lines on Chandrayaan-3 and the Lander Vikram meeting “chanda mama”. During the latest episode of quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ Season 15, Big B welcomed Kunal Sinh Dodia and right before starting the show he shared his good wishes for Chandrayaan-3.

In the episode, Big B said: “Kal shaam ko jab chand niklega na, toh uss chand ki mitti par humare desh ke kadmon ki chaap hogi. Kal humara Chandrayaan-3, apne Maama ke ghar, yaani ke Chanda maama ke ghar pahuchega.”

“Kal humare bachpan ke kahaniyon ka chand, premika ke chehre ka chand, vrat aur tyoharon ka chaand apne desh ki pahuch mein hoga.”

Big B added: “Ye achievement iss country ke har citizen ke liye ek message hai ke desh ne karwat lelei hai ab humko bhi kuch karna hai.”

He then went on to play the game.

After Dodia, a second contestant, Yogesh Kalra, from Gurugram, made it to the hot seat.

He spoke about his life and shared that he was with the Indian Army for 22 years.

A question on polio emerged, when Amitabh revealed that his angry young man image helped him be the brand ambassador for polio eradication.

He said it was an honour for him to be a part of the polio campaign and added that they worked for eight years and had to put in a lot of effort.

“When we first started the campaign, we did not find success as people had different concepts in their minds related to the drops. I remember my creative director Piyush Pande advised that it is enough of requesting and urging people to take polio drops and, instead, I should get angry.”

“He said my image in the films is of angry young man and I am always angry, so I should bring that to life in the next campaign.”

