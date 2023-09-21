scorecardresearch
‘KBC 15’: Amitabh Bachchan shares details about ‘Saara Zamana’ shoot from ‘Yaarana’

Amitabh Bachchan shared an anecdote on how he shot for the song ‘Saara Zamana’ from his 1981 movie ‘Yaarana’, and revealed that the lit-costume he wore in the song was his idea.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared an anecdote on how he shot for the song ‘Saara Zamana’ from his 1981 movie ‘Yaarana’, and revealed that the lit-costume he wore in the song was his idea. ‘Yaarana’ was a musical drama film directed by Rakesh Kumar, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Amjad Khan, Neetu Singh, Tanuja, and Kader Khan.

The song ‘Saara Zamana’ was sung by Kishore Kumar. In the episode 28 of the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 15, host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Jasnil Kumar from Anwak, Uttar Pradesh to the hot seat.

The contestant said: “My name is Jasnil Kumar and I’m 36 years old. I hail from Anwak in Uttar Pradesh which is a small village in Azamgarh district. I work in a retail garment showroom. My family consists of mom, dad and grandfather. I am married. I have a wife and two kids. I have four younger brothers and two sisters.”

Big B said: “I hope that you win a huge amount as prize money and build a good house for your parents.” During a conversation, the contestant said: “When I started watching films, I used to watch many of your films. I still remember them. Your best film is ‘Yaarana’ according to me. It’s based on friendship. It’s an amazing movie. I loved it.”

Replying to Jasnil, Amitabh said: “The music was great, and amazing songs. And one of its songs I asked my producer, to try something different. So, a new stadium was built, in Kolkata. Indoor Stadium. Netaji Subhash stadium. He wanted to shoot it there. And I was wondering how that would be possible. How will we fill a vacant stadium?”

“I suggested to spread the word that we’re going to shoot here. We shot the song there, with that lit costume. That lit costume was also my-idea. I made a big mistake. I asked the person designing it to use bulbs. And it must glow. He said it’s possible. So, when he did it, asked him how he managed it. And he said that the wires are bound at places. And the remaining wire will be connected to the plug and it will glow. So, it’s a long story,” said Big B.

“Let me tell you something. All the dance positions that you, see in that song, my hands going here and there. I’m electrically connected. It’s because of the plug. I’m electrically connected and the body was randomly moving. That’s how it was. That song from the film ‘Yaarana’,” he added.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.

