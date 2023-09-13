Vicky Kaushal shares his wedding menu with Katrina story

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is set to grace the stage of quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 15, revealed his game plan, and also shared the ‘menu’ of his wedding with Katrina Kaif.

In the upcoming episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’, the viewers will witness the entry of Bollywood actors Vicky and Manushi Chhillar. The duo will be seen promoting their upcoming movie ‘The Great Indian Family’.

The new promo released by Sony TV on Wednesday, shows Vicky in a grey suit and white formal shirt, while Manushi looks ethereal in a red off-shoulder dress. Amitabh Bachchan is seen giving flower to the ‘Miss World 2017’ Manushi. Vicky is seen shaking a leg on ‘KBC 15’, in the style of his character ‘Bhajan Kumar’ from the movie.

The video shows Amitabh asking to Vicky: “Kya aap game plan bana kar ke aaye hain?”, to this Vicky replied: “pehle 5 sawaal to kisi tarah paar kar hi lenge. Uske baad 3 sawaal lifeline sambhal lenge. Uske baad hamari ‘Miss World’ reh chuki (indicating to Manushi) — inki general knowldege ki padhai to karayi hogi unhone.”

Listening to Vicky, the 80-year-old actor said: “bhaisahab aj ka khel 6th question se start hone wala h.”

We then see a contestant asking Vicky: “Vicky ji se ek sawaal hai. Shaadi ka jo menu tha woh kisne decide kia?”

The ‘Manmarziyaan’ actor said: “Jo nashta tha woh maine decide kia tha kyuki usme chole bhature, aloo ke parathe, ye sab must the. Dinner jo hota hai na wo Katrina ne decide kia tha. Kyuki maine kaha waise bhi kisi kaaranwarsh (showing a sing of drinking), 8 baje ke baad Punjabiyon ko farak nahi padta kya kha rahe hain.”

Hearing to Vicky’s answer everyone on the set was left in splits and cheered for the actor.

Vicky had married Katrina on December 9, 2021.

‘The Great India Family’ is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. It is set in the heartland of India and revolves around the madness that ensues within Vicky’s family due to some sudden developments that are beyond anyone’s control.

It stars an ensemble cast of Vicky, Manushi, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Ashutosh Ujjwal and Bharti Perwani.

The film is slated to release on September 22.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.