Kebabs, biryani, sugar-free cake: 'Aangan Aapno Kaa’ cast bonds over potluck lunch

The team of ‘Aangan Aapno Kaa’ hosted a potluck lunch for the entire cast and crew of the show, with Samar Vermani bringing a sugar-free cake, Wasim Mushtaq’s delicious kebabs to Mahesh Thakur’s homemade biryani.

However, the winner was Mahesh, who plays the role of Jaidev.

It was an hour filled with food, laughter, sharing stories, and a lot more.

Talking about the same, Mahesh said: “I love bringing homemade food for everyone on set as off-screen we share a fun and loving bond. Recently, I brought ‘Biryani’ for my co-actors, and I received great feedback from all of them.”

“We usually shoot for long hours so the set becomes our home and the cast becomes our family, so having lunch together is just our way to celebrate this family. We try to make it a point that all of us have lunch together, especially when all the actors are present on the set,” said the senior actor.

Ayushi Khurana, who plays the role of Pallavi, shared: “Most of the actors are living away from their homes so there are times when we don’t get home-cooked food every day, So potluck gives us a chance to relish some yummy homemade dishes.”

“I really look forward to these lunches. It’s so exciting to see who has got what. It’s a lovely tradition that also brings all the cast together in one room and we talk about almost everything under the sun,” she added.

The storyline has taken a turn with Jaidev Sharma (Mahesh) being left alone after his youngest daughter Pallavi (Ayushi) is also married, and Pallavi struggles to navigate between her duties as a daughter and daughter-in-law.

‘Aangan Aapno Kaa’ airs on Sony SAB.