Keerti Nagpure opens up on her character's range in 'Radha Mohan'

Actress Keerti Nagpure has opened up on her character’s evolution from a positive to negative role in the show ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’, saying it presents a new challenge for her, as she called it an amazing mix of personality.

The show is a romantic drama based in modern-day Vrindavan, which revolves around characters such as Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia), Radha (Neeharika Roy), and Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty).

In the recent episodes, the audience saw a gripping moment when Damini plunged off a cliff, leaving viewers wondering if this marked the end for her character. The shock intensified as revelations unfolded, disclosing that Kadambari (Swati Shah) was the one responsible for Tulsi’s (Keerti Nagpure) demise seven years ago.

Talking about the new sequence and her character’s arc, Kirti said: “Being a part of the show since its inception, the shift in my character to a negative role presents a new challenge for me. I feel it is an amazing mix of personality. I am eager to explore and ace this journey.”

“Tulsi will now be seen in intriguing grey shades, as she aims to disrupt Radha and Mohan’s lives. Eventually, the viewers will discover the distinct layers of my character, which is certainly a unique challenge for me after playing the same role in all benevolence.

“It’s a role unlike any I’ve played before, and I am sure that my fans will enjoy seeing me in this new avatar,” she added.

In the upcoming episodes, a surprising twist awaits the audience as Keerti’s character Tulsi, who was in a ghostly avatar in the show, makes a comeback after seven years in a human form, showcasing a grey shade and more complex character.

This transformation promises to bring chaos into the lives of Radha and Mohan and captivate the audience.

The show airs on Zee TV.