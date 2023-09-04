'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' led to self-discovery, helped assess my fears, says Daisy Shah

Actress Daisy Shah, who has faced elimination for the second time, after re-entering ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ during its ‘Teams Week’, said throughout this adventure, she has uncovered valuable insights about her own nature, and learned how to keep her mental peace intact.

Daisy’s journey kickstarted with an exciting helicopter-related challenge in the show’s inaugural episode and her grit set the tone for the rest of her stint. She defended her position on the show in the first week outperforming Arjit and Aishwarya and got rid of the elimination threat.

She mounted a tilted crane and collected flags nestled in places that challenged their balance and induced vertigo. She displayed remarkable courage by conquering her fear of reptiles, snakes, and other daunting creatures. Time and again she proved that her tryst on the show was never favoured by luck, but by the determination to be bigger than her fears.

After her first elimination, she re-entered the show in its ‘Teams Week’, and aced her second innings only to be nominated for elimination by Arjit Taneja. Despite the early elimination, her time on the show was inspiring, and she struck a great friendship with contestants Shiv Thakare and Anjum Fakih.

Talking about the show, Daisy said: “I have only gratitude in my heart for the incredible experience of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’, which led to self-discovery. This show has helped me assess my fears and how I react to them.”

“Throughout this adventure, I’ve uncovered valuable insights about my own nature and learned how to keep my mental peace intact. My heartfelt thanks go out to all the viewers and my fellow participants who stood by me, encouraging me as I pushed my boundaries,” shared Daisy.

The ‘Jai Ho’ fame actress said she is indebted to the host and filmmaker Rohit Shetty. “His unwavering belief in us unlocked an entirely new level of potential we didn’t know we had.”

Under the guidance of action maestro Rohit, the reality stunt-based show captures the remarkable potential and courage of daredevils. With a slew of surprising turns and nerve-wracking challenges, the 13th season brings the ultimate clash between fear and contestants.

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ airs on Colors.