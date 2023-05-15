'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13': Ruhi Chaturvedi opens up about battling homesickness

As television actress Ruhi Chaturvedi gears up for the upcoming season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, she opened up about the challenges of staying away from home for a prolonged period and feeling homesick.

The actress, who has never been away from her husband Shivendraa Saainiyol after marriage, said that being a homebody, the thought of being all by herself for the show is daunting.

Speaking from Cape Town, where she is currently shooting for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’, Ruhi said: “I am missing my husband and home terribly. Any challenge seems tougher when you are away from your loved ones. But I am trying to stay positive and focused on the task at hand.”

She added: “Before leaving for the show, I spent quality time with my family and friends, who are all huge fans of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Their support and advice have been invaluable. And of course, my husband has been my rock throughout this journey, constantly motivating and encouraging me to face my fears and do my best.”

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ will air on COLORS.