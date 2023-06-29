scorecardresearch
Kim Cattrall explains what led to her 'And Just Like That…' cameo

Kim Cattrall detailed how she came to reprise her iconic role of Samantha Jones for the season 2 finale of the ‘Sex and the City’ revival series.

Kim Cattrall in Sex and the City 2 _ pic courtesy imdb

Hollywood actress Kim Cattrall has opened up on her highly-anticipated ‘And Just Like That’ cameo. The actress, 66, detailed how she came to reprise her iconic role of Samantha Jones for the season 2 finale of the ‘Sex and the City’ revival series. Her character was only featured in the first season via text message exchanges with Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker), reports People magazine.

“It’s very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, ‘What can we do?’ and I went, ‘Hmm, let me get creative,’ ” Cattrall shared that during her appearance on ‘The View’ on Wednesday. “And one of those things was to get Pat Field back because I just thought that if I’m going to come back, I gotta come back with that Samantha style. I gotta push it. And we did,” she revealed.

Cattrall made headlines earlier this month when it was announced that her ‘Sex and the City’ character Samatha Jones would be making an appearance in this season’s finale of ‘And Just Like That…’ and that she was outfitted by none other than Field, 82.

As per People, Field, who famously dressed the cast of the Sex and the City series and its two spin-off movies, notably didn’t return for the TV series ‘And Just Like That’. However, she made an exception for her good friend Cattrall’s return.

According to Variety, Cattrall filmed the cameo on March 22 in New York City. The outlet also reported that Cattrall did her scene “without seeing or speaking with the stars of the series,” including Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, nor did she reportedly interact with series creator Michael Patrick King.

In the cameo in ‘And Just Like That’ season 2 finale, Cattrall’s character will reportedly speak to Carrie on the phone. Parker, who has shut down rumours of a feud between herself and Cattrall, addressed the cameo in an interview with Sunrise.

“It was an idea that we had that was really about our 25 years, and celebrating that,” Parker, 58, shared. “She had surfaced in the first season, but this [is] simply taking those texts and it puts a face with it. A gorgeous face, that we love, and that the audience has loved. It’s just a quick pop, it’s just a phone call. And it’s very much familiar (sic).”

