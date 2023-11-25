Kishori Shahane Vij, Hemangi Kavi to play mothers in 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye'

Seasoned actresses-Kishori Shahane Vij and Hemangi Kavi will be soon seen in the pivotal roles of the mothers of the lead characters in the upcoming love story ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’, and have shared details about their culturally diversed characters.

An impossible love story- ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’, will showcase the journey of Amruta, played by Sriti Jha, and Virat, brought to life by the Arjit Taneja. As their paths intertwine, the audience will witness the collision of two distinct, diverse worlds.

While she’s a romantic Marathi Mulgi who believes in the power of love and the sanctity of a meaningful life partnership, he is a worldly-wise Punjabi Munda who harbours a skeptical view on marriage after having burnt his fingers.

Hemangi will essay the role of Bhavani Chitnis (Amruta’s mother), who is a selfless woman, a true-blue Maharashtrian at heart, and a warm-hearted mother completely devoted to her family’s happiness.

On the other hand, Babita Ahuja (Virat’s mother) played by Kishori, is a strong-willed Punjabi mother, a sophisticated South Delhi woman, proud of her social status, and likes to flaunt her wealth.

Talking about her role, Kishori said: “As a Maharashtrian, embodying the character of a strong-willed Punjabi mother adds an exciting layer to this opportunity. Bringing my character to life alongside such talented co-stars is something I am looking forward to.”

“Also, being part of a narrative with such depth is truly gratifying. My character has very interesting complexities and I hope my portrayal will leave a lasting impact on the viewers,” she added.

Hemangi said: “The character deeply resonates with the cultural ethos that I hold as a middle-class Maharashtrian woman. Working with the entire cast, especially Sriti has been a pleasure till now. We have such remarkable mother-daughter chemistry.”

“Together, we aim to entertain audiences. I hope that I can bring Bhavani’s character to life with authenticity and sincerity,” she added.

Produced by Mukta Dhond, the show has a layered narrative, replete with twists and turns, making for an entertaining viewing experience.

‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’ will premiere from November 27 on Zee TV.