Krushal Ahuja: ‘Jhanak’ portrays complexities of emotions, relationships

Actor Krushal Ahuja, who is all geared up for the release of ‘Jhanak’ from Monday, shared that the audience will witness the complexities of emotions and relationships in the upcoming show.

Hiba Nawab will be seen essaying the titular role of Jhanak in the show, along with Krushal, who plays Anirudh, as the main protagonists, and Chandni Sharma will essay the character of Arshi.

Elated over the same, Krushal shared: “Finally, the day has arrived when our show ‘Jhanak’ will hit the television screens. I am both excited and nervous at the same time.”

“We all have worked very hard for it, and we hope the audience will show us love and appreciation for our hard work. The audience will witness the journey of Jhanak, which includes Anirudh, Arshi, and the complexities of emotions and relationships,” he said.

The actor further added: “Jhanak’s family is slowly becoming like my own family.”

‘Jhanak’ is a heartwarming tale of a young girl, who grows up in hardship and obstacles and aspires to be a dancer. A tragedy befalls Jhanak’s family, crumbling her world, but Anirudh steps in to shield Jhanak from the malevolent intentions of others and marries her, only to cross paths again as strangers.

Jhanak overcomes all obstacles to achieve her goals and earn the respect and acceptance that she deserves. The audience will witness the intricacies of relationships and how Jhanak and Anirudh tackle their complex equations.

Produced by Leena Gangopadhyay, it will air on Star Plus on November 20.