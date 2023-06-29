scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Krutika Desai roped in to play lead character Gehna in ‘Gauna: Ek Pratha’

'Gauna: Ek Pratha' focuses on protagonist (Krutika Desai) Gehna's journey of self-discovery and resilience amidst a bunch of challenges that she must overcome.

By Agency News Desk
Krutika Desai roped in to play lead character Gehna in ‘Gauna: Ek Pratha’
Krutika Desai as Gehna in ‘Gauna: Ek Pratha’

The upcoming romance family-drama series ‘Gauna: Ek Pratha’, will see actress Krutika Desai essaying the lead role of Gehna. ‘Gauna: Ek Pratha’ focuses on protagonist Gehna’s journey of self-discovery and resilience amidst a bunch of challenges that she must overcome.

Expressing her excitement in playing the role, Krutika said: “I am thrilled to be a part of Gauna: Ek Pratha! This role has been an incredible journey for me, Gehna is a character close to my heart, and I am excited to bring her story to the screen.”

She further mentioned: “She embodies grace and a remarkable spirit that will resonate with viewers. It has been a privilege to delve into Gehna’s emotions, motivations, and experiences, and I am grateful to the Shemaroo Umang team for giving me this opportunity.”

The challenges in the show range from societal norms she encounters, to the love Gehna has for her husband and her relentless determination to fulfill the ‘Gauna’ ritual.

All of these factors become the driving force that propel the whole narrative forward. ‘Gauna: Ek Pratha’ is a tale of love, sacrifice, and various twists as Gehna navigates the many complexities of life and comprehends the many dynamics of human relationships and societal expectations while harbouring a steely resolve to carve her own path.

‘Gauna: Ek Pratha’ will stream soon on Shemaroo Umang.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kartik Aaryan visits Mumbai theatre, interacts with fans
Next article
Nicki Minaj offers to pay college fees of teen who killed man to protect his mom
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Elorda Cup 2023: Five Indian boxers bow out in quarter-finals

Technology

'Very online’ Gen Z, millennials most vulnerable to fake news

Sports

Jamshedpur FC release four foreign players including Dylan Fox, Rafael Crivellaro

News

Taaruk Raina says India being country of fables, epics makes it perfect for audio storytelling

News

Anthony Mackie defends Jonathan Majors after latter was charged with assault

News

Kangana Ranaut now issues a spooky warning!

News

Liam Neeson to hit the big screen with new action-thriller 'Retribution'

News

NTR Jr responds to invite to join the Academy, says it’s 'proud' moment for ‘RRR’ family

News

Kanye West accused of anti-Semitic remarks, now by former business partner

News

‘College Romance 4’ trailer is all about self-discovery, friendship, steps to adulthood

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Dushmantha Chameera to miss rest of tournament due to shoulder injury

Sports

Duleep Trophy: Nishant Sindhu's 150, Harshit Rana's maiden hundred put North Zone in driver's seat

Technology

NatGeo magazine lays off last 19 staff writers: Report

News

Nicki Minaj offers to pay college fees of teen who killed man to protect his mom

News

Kartik Aaryan visits Mumbai theatre, interacts with fans

Technology

Finding it hard to score in maths? Combining it with music may help

Sports

FIFA Rankings: India move up by one spot, reach top 100 for first time in five years

Technology

Study explains why humans fall for lies and conspiracies

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US