Kumkum Bhagya: Mihika to go missing right before engagement ceremony with Ranbir

‘Kumkum Bhagya’ has kept its audience hooked on to their television screens with intriguing twists and turns in Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi’s (Mugdha Chaphekar) lives. The viewers recently witnessed how Prachi got married to Akshay (Abhishek Malik) for the custody of her daughter Khushi (Trisha Rohatgi), and after that, Ranbir agreed to marry Akshay’s sister Mihika (Aafreen Dabestani).

And now, seeing Prachi and Ranbir’s connection, Akshay is getting jealous. Hence, he wants to expedite the wedding ceremonies of Ranbir with Mihika, so that Ranbir goes away from his life. While the whole family is preparing for Ranbir and Mihika’s engagement ceremony, in the upcoming episodes, the audience will witness Mihika getting kidnapped, leaving everyone in shock.

Moreover, Ranbir will find out that Akshay is the sole guardian of Khushi as per the adoption papers, and Prachi has no right over their daughter officially. And now that he is getting married to Mihika, he is on the verge of losing the chance of getting his daughter back. But, who has kidnapped Mihika?

Will the Tandon family and Ranbir be able to find Mihika in time? Will Ranbir find a way to get his daughter back?

‘Kumkum Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.