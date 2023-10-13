'Kundali Bhagya' actors Paras, Baseer set to watch India-Pak match on sets of their show

Actors Paras Kalnawat and Baseer Ali, who have found a unique brotherly connection on the sets of ‘Kundali Bhagya’, are gearing up for the World Cup frenzy, and planning to cheer for ‘Team India’ and their favorite player, Virat Kohli, together.

Originating in their audition days, their bond grew genuine, fueled by laughter, trust, mutual interests, and a love for their craft.

Talking about the same, Paras said: “It may have been a short while, but Baseer and I have really hit it off well and he is indeed an amazing friend. Our love for cricket has only strengthened our friendship. It is a joy to watch the Cricket World Cup matches with him, and the biggest rivalry match between India and Pakistan together on the sets of ‘Kundali Bhagya’.”

“The energy and excitement are unparalleled, and it’s moments like these that make our on-set experience even more memorable. Cricket has brought us closer, and it’s a passion we both cherish. As they say, cricket is not just a game; it’s an emotion, and Baseer and I couldn’t agree more,” added Paras.

While the friendship between Paras and Baseer continues to thrive, one thing’s for sure – the sets of ‘Kundali Bhagya’ will remain filled with cricket fever and the infectious spirit of these two remarkable actors.

This family drama explores and brings to life a whole range of emotions as well as the deepest intricacies of human relationships.

In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed family members enthusiastically participating in festivities and the beginning of the love quadrangle. Rajveer believes he proposed to Palki while he was drunk and thinks she deserves someone better, even though Palki loves him. However, Palki doubts his love due to his bond with Shanaya. Shanaya (Palki’s sister) finds out that the Luthras want Shaurya to marry her, even though Shaurya does not have any feelings for Shanaya.

In the upcoming episodes Nidhi, played by Akanksha Juneja, will be seen planning something evil against Shanaya with the intention of removing her from Shaurya’s life.

‘Kundali Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.