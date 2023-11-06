'Kundali Bhagya' stars to turn host for special 'Rishton Ki Deepavali' episode

The stars of ‘Kundali Bhagya’ are all set to turn host to the families of ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’, ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti’, and ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, for a grand Diwali celebration. The episode titled ‘Rishton Ki Deepavali’, is all set to delight its viewers with exclusive Diwali content this festive season. The festivities will be brimming with joy, dance, and endless fun.

With their mesmerizing and unforgettable romantic performances, this year’s lineup of stars like Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) from ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’, Karan (Shakti Anand) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) from ‘Kundali Bhagya’, Shiv (Arjun Bijlani) and Shakti (Nikki Sharma) from ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti’, Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) from ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, Shaurya (Baseer Ali) and Palki (Sana Sayyad) from ‘Kundali Bhagya’, Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and Shanaya (Shalini Mahal) from ‘Kundali Bhagya’ will sweep you off your feet, and make you groove to their tunes.

The ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ couple #RishMi, twinning in yellow attires looking bright as sunshine, are set to win your heart with their power-packed performance to the songs ‘Dhoom Taana’ and ‘Chammak Challo’.

On the other hand, Ranbir and Prachi, dressed in captivating orange attire, will enchant the audience with their spellbinding rendition of songs, ‘Zoobi Doobi’, ‘Saree Ke Fall Sa’, and ‘Desi Girl’.

To elevate the excitement, Karan and Preeta will grace the stage in resplendent, glittering pink outfits, delivering a romantic performance to the melodious tunes of ‘Tum Se Hi’, ‘Mein Agar Kahoon’, and ‘Mera Naam Tu’.

Shiv and Shakti will also be seen in a dreamy romantic performance to the songs ‘Chaleya’, ‘Tum Kya Mile’, and ‘Najaa’. While all these Jodis will make you groove, a face-off performance between Palki-Shaurya and Rajveer-Shanaya to the songs ‘The Jawaani song’, ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’, and ‘What Jhumka?’ is something you cannot miss.

It will air on Zee TV on November 7.