scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Aisha Ahmed: Lack of patience most difficult part of modern relationships

Actress Aisha Ahmed feels that the most difficult part of modern relationships is the lack of patience.

By News Bureau
Aisha Ahmed: Lack of patience most difficult part of modern relationships
Aisha Ahmed _ pic courtesy instagram

Actress Aisha Ahmed, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her recently released streaming show, ‘Minus One: New Chapter’, feels that the most difficult part of modern relationships is the lack of patience.

The actress said: “The way I see it, the most difficult part of modern relationships is that we lose patience easily. I don’t know if it’s because there are a lot of options available, we are not willing to change ourselves, we are very sure of what we want or if we are too rigid.”

“This leads to not working hard towards wanting and keeping something, things and emotions have become easily replaceable in current times. I don’t want to belittle modern relationships but this is something that our generation needs to work on,” she said.

The actress also feels that the Internet is a double-edged sword, saying “if it has made life easy for people, it also proves detrimental to relationships when not handled correctly”.

‘Minus One: New Chapter’, which also stars Ayush Mehra, is available to stream on Lionsgate Play.

Pic. Sourceaisharahmed
Previous article
Marine scientists bat for artificial reefs
Next article
Software company Sprinklr cuts 4% of global workforce
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

One dead, 30 ill after drinking polluted water in Karnataka's Yadgir

Health & Lifestyle

'Nation's Homeopath': Mukesh Batra, his amazing story & success mantra

Technology

Metaguise to use Dassault Systemes' 3DEXPERIENCE Works cloud technology

Others

Badal Bhardwaj: A musical prodigy taking the world by storm

News

Kunal Jaisingh replaces Mohit Kumar in 'Durga Aur Charu'

Technology

Bought for $30 mn, Internet's most expensive domain gets just 88K monthly visitors

News

Priyanka Shuklaa quit her corporate job to join entertainment industry

Health & Lifestyle

G20: Culture Working Group to meet in Khujaraho

Health & Lifestyle

SC agrees to examineplea on 'menstrual pain leave' next week

Technology

Musk says he may step down as Twitter CEO by 2023 end

Technology

Software company Sprinklr cuts 4% of global workforce

Technology

Marine scientists bat for artificial reefs

Technology

Don't rush investments into AI, warns 'Father of Internet' Vint Cerf

News

Madrid Fashion Week celebrates 77th edition with various events

News

Srishti Singh to make her acting debut with 'Chashni'

News

Farhan Akhtar to treat festival-goers with songs from ‘Echoes’ at VH1 SuperSonic

News

She says Prabhas’ hospitable nature is ‘insanely magnetic’

Health & Lifestyle

Having cancer not end of world, a phase that will pass: Experts

Technology

Space Technology Parks will ensure 'lift off' for the Indian space sector: ISpA

Technology

Over 1 mn people sign up for Bing with ChatGPT in 48 hours: Microsoft

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US