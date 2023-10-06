Lakshay Khurana enters 'Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai': 'My role is very unique'

Actor Lakshay Khurana enters the thought-provoking show ‘Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’, saying he is thrilled and eager to explore something fresh and unique. ‘Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’ is produced by Guroudev Bhalla Screens LLP.

The story touches upon its protagonist Ambika’s endeavour of disproving a general notion that ‘Saas kabhi maa, aur Bahu kabhi beti nahi ban sakti’ through a landmark decision of adopting a girl child but raising her – not as a beti but as a future bahu equipped with all the right values to keep the family together.

The story now introduces Suraj Rajguar, played by Lakshay, alongside the ensemble cast featuring veteran actress Manasi Joshi Roy, Navika Kotia and Himanshu Soni, who have already connected with audiences in the show’s first week.

Lakshay portrays Suraj, Ambika’s son, alongside Navika Kotia in the show. He is an ideal son and the perfect partner, making him a dream man any woman would be fortunate to have.

Suraj is an intelligent, polite, respectful, and obedient man, stickler for time and understands his responsibilities towards his family. However, at times he may display passive-aggressive behaviour and a sense of entitlement, particularly when it comes to his possessions and relationships.

Talking about the same, Lakshay said: “I’m thrilled to join the cast of ‘Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai.’ I’ve been eager to explore something fresh and unique, and that’s when this opportunity found its way to me.”

“I feel that the storyline and concept of the show are very different from the regular daily soaps we have seen on television till now. The way Suraj’s character has been written is very unique, and I find it very interesting. He is a man who is an ideal son and embodies the values of the esteemed Rajgaur family,” he said.

The actor further shared: “He understands his responsibilities towards the family and works towards them with all his heart. I am sure the audience will be hooked onto their television screen with the multiple captivating plot twists, and the drama my character will bring in eventually.”

While Lakshay is all set to embrace his journey as Suraj, it will be interesting for the viewers to witness the upcoming drama that his character will bring in.

‘Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’ airs on Zee TV.