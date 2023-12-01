scorecardresearch
Lubna Salim: 'Don't conform to social media norms'

Senior actress Lubna Salim, who was recently seen in the season 4 of the ‘Aam Aadmi Family’, shared that she never gets influenced with the social media validation, adding that she is very confident as a person and an artist.

The show stars Brijendra Kala, Lubna, Gunjan Malhotra and Chandan Anand.

Lubna told IANS: “I would never get influenced by something like this. I am not insecure. I am very confident as a person, as an actor, as a human being. I don’t need to go the other way round and be an instant celebrity.”

“I don’t need to have this validation, or have the blue tick mark, or I have to be seen at the right place and right time, or clicked in the right manner, with the right kind of moves, clothes, makeup. I do not conform to these kinds of norms at all,” shared the ‘Gadar 2’ fame actress.

She further said: “It takes away my freedom and my confidence. And whatever I have achieved has taken a lot of me to make myself. I will never give it up for something like this.”

Apart from ‘The Aam Aadmi Family’, Lubna has done webshows like ‘The Gone Game’, ‘Fittrat’ and ‘Sandwiched Forever’.

What did she have to unlearn for the web? The actress said: “All the mediums are very very different. I wouldn’t say unlearn but condition ourselves to different kinds of mediums that an actor has to be in today’s time. I have done theatre all my life. Web series are extensions of films. They come with their parameters, but yes we adapt.”

Directed by Himali Shah and produced by TVF, Season 4 is streaming on ZEE5.

