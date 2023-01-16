scorecardresearch
Maha meets USA in 'MasterChef India' contestant's puran poli

By News Bureau

‘MasterChef India’ contestant Suvarna Bagul showed her culinary skills and impressed the judges and co-contestants with her special Puran Poli, which was prepared with a combination of Maharashtrian and American ingredients in the form of an apple pie.

While presenting her dish, she said: “Whole country will see Maharastra today.”

The judges called it to be the best preparation of her till now. They applauded her for her cooking style and innovative idea of presentation.

Suvarna shared: “I am overjoyed that the judges enjoyed my American-Maharashtrian fusion meal. I am pleased that I emerged as one of the top 15 contestants, and I can’t contain my excitement about the possibility of preparing even more creative meals in the future.”

The top 15 home cooks who were chosen are Priyanka Kundu Biswas from Kolkata, Aruna Vijay from Chennai, Priya Vijan from Bangalore, Dyuti Banerjee from Kolkata, Avinash Patnaik from Bhubaneswar, Santa Sarmah from Amlighat village (P.S. Jagiroad) in Assam’s Morigaon district, Nazia Sultana from Guwahati, Gurkirat Singh from Sirsa (Haryana), Yashu Verma from Gazipur City (Uttar Pradesh), Kamaldeep Kaur from Ludhiana, Sachin Khatwani from Lucknow, Suvarna Vijay Bagul from Mumbai, Deepa Chauhan from Bangalore, Nayanjyoti Saika from Tinsukia, and Vineet Yadav from Lucknow.

‘MasterChef India’ is judged by chefs Ranveer Brar, Garima Arora, and Vikas Khanna.

It airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

