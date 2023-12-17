Malaika Arora calls Shoaib Ibrahim amazing husband, son & dancer

Model, and actress Malaika Arora, who is seen as the judge in the celebrity dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, has applauded the performance of Shoaib Ibrahim on the track ‘Bheegi Bheegi’, and said he has proven that you he is an amazing husband, son, actor, and dancer.

Shoaib, known for his versatile acting skills, showcased a new dimension of his talent. He poured raw emotion into his performance and created an emotional atmosphere on the dance floor, accompanied by his choreographer Anuradha Iyengar and celebrity choreographer Nishant Bhatt to the song ‘Bheegi Bheegi’.

Stunned by the trio’s act, Malaika said: “Shoaib, what a comeback. Here, we have Marzi Pestonji, who is a master of contemporary dance and he is praising you, I think it’s a huge compliment for you all. Shoaib, you’ve proven that you are an amazing husband, son, and actor, and today you’ve proved that you’re an amazing dancer as well. This is a true, honest, fiery performance. Well done.”

Impressed by Shoaib’s phenomenal performance, guest judge Marzi said: “Shoaib, you executed contemporary dance exceptionally well. It is a style where you can’t cheat; either you do it right, or you will be caught. I was trying to find mistakes, but I couldn’t. You were so immersed in the performance that it felt like the situation actually happened with you.”

“Nishant provided excellent support. Very well choreographed act. I was looking at all of you as a complete package, and each one of you played a crucial role. It was a phenomenal act; the floor work was clean and looked effortless,” added Marzi.

Adding to the compliments, judge Arshad Warsi shared: “What should I say, Shoaib, do you know what the most beautiful thing about dancing is? It’s when you combine music, body movement, emotions, feelings, and passion – when all these things come together in perfection, that’s what makes a good performance. Today, I got that Broadway feeling from you. You were insanely good.”

The ‘Munnabhai MBBS’ actor also gave his ‘Jadoo Ki Jhappi’ to the trio.

The show airs on Sony.