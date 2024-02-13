Mallika, Anchal, Karamm & Ankur share their Valentine's Day plans

A day ahead of Valentine’s Day, actors Mallika Singh, Karamm Rajpal, Ankur Verma and Anchal Sahu have opened up on their views about the power of love, and shared their plans for the day. Mallika, who portrays the role of princess Kaurwaki in ‘Pracchand Ashok’ shared: “From Kaurwaki’s character, I have learned the strength and passion it takes to believe in love’s ability to triumph over any challenge. Her personality reflects the timeless love that has shaped history as we know it.”

The actress feels fortunate to have the chance to essay a historical legend, whose resilience and love set a stellar example when it comes to changing the world for the better.

“I wish we continue to spread love in the universe,” she added.

Karamm plays Rajneesh in ‘Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak’.

Calling himself an old-school romantic, Karamm shared: “I value loyalty, honesty, respect, and sacrifice above material gestures like expensive dinners or lavish gifts. In a world where people are forgetting what love truly is about, I want to remind everyone.”

“For me, Valentine’s Day is a chance to express my love and appreciation for the special people in my life. Additionally, we should celebrate love every day, not be bound to just February 14. Love, after all, is the essence of life itself, and this day serves as a beautiful reminder to cherish it,” he added.

Ankur, essaying the role of Rajeev in ‘Parineetii’, said: “Valentine’s Day is a beautiful celebration of love, and there’s no better way to revel in it than with the people who fill our hearts with joy. I am truly excited to spend this special day with my Parineetii family.”

He added: “Moreover, for the show, we’re filming the celebration of Rajiv and Parineet’s wedding, making it double the fun.”

Anchal who plays Parineet in the show ‘Parineetii,’ commented: “Witnessing people around me celebrate this day and doing little things to spread joy is truly amazing. This is just another chance to celebrate the power of love. For me, my family is everything. They’ve always been there for me, loving me no matter what. So, this day is all about them.”

“They mean the world to me, and I’m grateful for their love and support every single day. The viewers of Parineetii have also become part of this family and I thank them for embracing me,” added Anchal.

The show airs on Colors.