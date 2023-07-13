scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Manish Raisinghan joins cast of 'Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho'

Manish Raisinghan has stepped into the role of Karan in 'Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho', bringing renewed excitement as he unveils long-kept secrets

By Agency News Desk

Actor Manish Raisinghan has stepped into the role of Karan in ‘Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho’, bringing renewed excitement as he unveils long-kept secrets, particularly the enigmatic conspiracy surrounding his supposed demise.

Karan Pratap Singh, is making a dramatic return from the afterlife. The overwhelming demand of the loyal fans of the show has driven the creators to bring back this beloved character who holds a special place in our heart.

In a recent episode, the imminent marriage of Kavya and Kunal was disrupted by Karan’s unexpected entrance, leaving Kavya speechless and filling Dadi’s heart with overwhelming joy. The repercussions of Karan’s return are poised to captivate us, as the relationships among the characters undergo significant changes, shaking the very foundation of their connections.

Reflecting on his entry, Manish expressed: “Interestingly, this opportunity came my way while I was already involved in another project, but fate intervened to make it possible. What truly captivated me about this show is the profound love the fans have for Karan Pratap Singh, and it is their demand that became the creators’ command, and I am eagerly looking forward to winning over their hearts.”

“It is undeniably challenging to step into the shoes of a character who has already left an indelible mark on the audience. However, I am committed to doing justice to this role and believe that my entry will bring about significant changes within the Pratap Singh household. Finally, the devoted KavRan fans will witness the long-awaited union,” he added.

‘Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho’ airs on Shemaroo Umang.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Shaheen Shah Afridi eyes 100th Test wicket on return to the format against Sri Lanka
Next article
Tesla car for Rs 20 lakh in India still a distant dream, say experts
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Tesla car for Rs 20 lakh in India still a distant dream, say experts

Sports

Shaheen Shah Afridi eyes 100th Test wicket on return to the format against Sri Lanka

News

Kajol believes everyone should voice their opinion

News

Jonah Hill's attorneys deny Alexa Nikolas' claims of the actor kissing her without consent

Sports

Ashes: 'I'd be inclined to stick with David Warner', says Ponting over debate on veteran opener's selection

Sports

Ashes 2023: 'I'd be inclined to stick with David Warner', says Ponting on opener's selection debate

News

Emmys 2023: 'Succession' creates history with 3 lead actors receiving nod for Best Lead Actor

News

'Pushpa Impossible' introduces Anshul Trivedi in a pivotal role

Sports

Ind vs WI, 1st Test: Ashwin reveals his usual method of bowling on different surfaces to find his sweet spot

Sports

India wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh to play for London Spirit in upcoming Women’s Hundred

News

IMDb reveals Most Popular Indian Movies, Web Series of 2023 so far

Sports

MCG, SCG, Adelaide Oval to host standalone WBBL matches for the first time in upcoming season

Technology

Internet is borderless, all nations must work together on cyber safety: MoS IT

Technology

Hackers extort money in crypto, threatens to expose embarrassing & illicit content

News

‘India’s Best Dancer 3’: Sudha Chandran gets nostalgic as contestant celebrates her life through performance

Technology

WhatsApp working on animated avatar feature for Android beta 

News

Vivek Agnihotri on ‘The Vaccine War’ clashing with Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’: ‘We aren’t in Bollywood game’

Sports

AIFF Technical Committee recommends head coaches for senior women, U-16 men's football teams

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US