'MasterChef India': Chef Garima Arora to test contestants with new challenge

By News Bureau

Judge Garima Arora asked the contestants to replicate the dishes prepared by Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna on the show ‘MasterChef India’. The contestants have been given black aprons which means they have to pass through a tough challenge.

The one who fails to pass through the challenge will get evicted. While it was not easy for many to replicate the dishes, Santa Sarmah, from Assam successfully replicated Ranveer’s dish called ‘Tyohaar’.

The other contestant Priyanka Kundu Biswas from Kolkata was appreciated for assisting other contestants in preparing the dishes. She also tried her best to match up with the taste of Vikas’ ‘Durian Ka Taj’.

Talking about the entire experience and the way she helped other contestants on the show, Priyanka said: “I wish I had more time to complete the task properly. I’m pleased to be of assistance to Baa; had my own grandma been able to cook at her advanced age, I, too, would have left my own preparations to do so. I count myself extremely fortunate to be able to pick the brains of all the home cooks every day.”

On the other hand, Santa felt proud to make the dish that impressed her favourite chef, Ranveer on the show.

She added: “I am so happy that I got to prepare a dish of my favourite chef, I also made a crayfish for the first time.”

‘MasterChef India’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Entertainment Today

