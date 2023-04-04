scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Maya succeeds in breaking ties between Anuj, Anupamaa, says Gaurav Khanna on 'Anupamaa'

Gaurav Khanna, who is seen playing the role of Anuj Kapadia in the popular show 'Anupamaa', talked about his on-screen character and new entrant Maya, played by Chhavi Pandey, who wants him in her life at any cost.

By News Bureau
Maya succeeds in breaking ties between Anuj, Anupamaa, says Gaurav Khanna on 'Anupamaa'
Maya succeeds in breaking ties between Anuj, Anupamaa, says Gaurav Khanna on 'Anupamaa'

TV actor Gaurav Khanna, who is seen playing the role of Anuj Kapadia in the popular show ‘Anupamaa’, talked about his on-screen character and new entrant Maya, played by Chhavi Pandey, who wants him in her life at any cost.

The ongoing track is revolving around trouble between Anupamaa, essayed by Rupali Ganguly and Anuj because of Maya, who is also the mother of their adopted daughter Choti Anu (Asmi Deo). Maya has taken her daughter away from Anuj and Anupamaa which has created differences between the two.

However, Anupamaa is seen trying everything to save her family. Anuj is heartbroken and Maya right now seems to be successful in creating difference between the two.

Gaurav spoke about the twist in Anuj’s life and shared: “This is going to be a major twist that is going to ruin the lives of Anupamaa and Anuj. Maya has succeeded in her plans and taken Choti Anu from Anuj and Anupamaa leaving them devastated.”

The 41-year-old actor, who is known for working in TV shows such as ‘Bhabhi’, ‘Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan’, ‘Meri Doli Tere Angana’, and many more, added how the upcoming episode will be bring an emotional turn as Anuj and Anupamaa will be separated.

“Anuj is heartbroken by the separation from Choti Anu and is going through an emotional breakdown. This is when cracks start appearing in Anupamaa and Anuj’s relationship after which the audience will witness the separation of Anuj and Anupamaa. It will be intriguing to watch how Anuj and Anupamaa deal with this emotional rollercoaster,” he added.

‘Anupamaa’ airs on Star Plus.

Previous article
Microsoft adds green screen feature in teams
Next article
Soni Razdan posts throwback pic of little Alia Bhatt from 'Papa Kehte Hain' shoot
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Study suggests periodic boosters to keep Covid-19 in check

Fashion and Lifestyle

Hrithik Roshan holds girlfriend Saba Azad’s heels, picture takes over the internet

News

Kajol calls daughter Nysa Devgn 'mini me' in hilarious picture string

Lyrics

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – Yentamma Song Lyrics starring Salman Khan, Ram Charan, Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde

Technology

Apple may launch AirPods case with built-in touchscreen

News

Salman Khan, Venkatesh with Ram Charan do revamped version of ‘Naatu Naatu’ hookstep for ‘Yentamma’

News

Actor Sanjeev Jotangia wants to be successful like Big B, Kishore Kumar, Rafael Nadal

News

Anushree Mehta: 'Mrs. Undercover' celebrates homemakers across the globe

Technology

VC firm BlackSoil raises over $25 mn in fresh capital

Technology

iPhone 17 Pro may feature under-display Face ID tech

Sports

IPL 2023: It will be a selection headache with De Kock joining the team, says Morkel on Mayers' scintillating form

Sports

IPL 2023: I can't fill Bravo's shoes; just trying to pick his brains, says CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande

News

Arav Chowdharry to play an antagonist in 'Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2'

Lyrics

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – Bathukamma Song Lyrics starrring Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde

Technology

US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness

News

Actress Dia Mirza pulls BMC's ears, wants Mumbai to breathe 'Clean Air'

Technology

Why Tim Cook does not want people to use iPhones too much

News

Soni Razdan posts throwback pic of little Alia Bhatt from 'Papa Kehte Hain' shoot

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US