Megha Ray says her character in 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang' relates to gen Z

Megha Ray started with TV commercials and went through all the rejections to reach where she is today. In fact, she quit her high-paying job to become a full-time actor.

It took her time to get her career on track, but she never lost hope. Now, she will be seen in the new show, ‘Sapnon Ki Chhalaang’ playing the role of Radhika and the actress said that her character relates with the young audiences who are stepping out of their homes to pursue their career goals.

She shared: “I haven’t seen much content from the youth perspective. There’s this assumption that young people who move out to a different place to pursue their careers are all set out just to have fun and just to party and do things that they couldn’t otherwise. I think fun and partying are just a small part of life. And most of us, most of the young people who are actually ambitious in life, want to set out to do something for ourselves and for our families.”

“They want to be independent and girls these days are not looking forward to being dependent on anyone or just settling down. They want to test themselves. They want to see how far they can push themselves and what they can achieve by themselves. So they can be the providers and supporters along with nurturing their families. I think it’s great that the story is written from this perspective,” she added.

Megha has been part of several TV shows including ‘Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein’, ‘Apna Time Bhi Aayega’, and ‘Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai’.

She shared what made her to be part of the show and take up the role of Radhika.

She said: “I would usually want to take up a role that I would want to watch and get inspired by. I have always loved watching content where the character touches me in some way or the other. Not just because they’re inspiring they could just be funny or I could just relate to them in a way that I wouldn’t otherwise. So while picking characters, I think there are just certain instincts that kick in when I listen to a character brief or when I listen to the story.”

“It just happens that I suddenly connect to it instantly or something about the character inspires me and that’s when I just don’t really overthink it and just say yes to it. So most of the time what happens is that the character is narrated and it doesn’t appeal to me but whenever it does, as it did with Radhika, I didn’t even have to think for a second. I just said yes,” shared the actress.

Megha is playing a small-town girl who has come to the big city to chase her dreams. When asked how she prepared herself for such a character since she belongs to Mumbai, she said: “I think the core personalities of people kind of remain the same irrespective of where they come from. So I believe I should start from scratch. So it began with me understanding how I process emotions, how I process things in life, and then kind of branching out to how would I be if I were from a small town.”

“I think the approach was from the bottom up. And that’s how it was possible for me to figure out how things would be if I were from a small town, and what my thought processes would be. So that involves speaking to a lot of people who have come from the north or observing people on social media or on the internet in general,” added Neha.