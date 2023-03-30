scorecardresearch
Megha Ray talks about her character's move from Jhansi to Mumbai

Megha Ray says that 'Sapno Ko Chhallang' has a strong message to share with the viewers and that her character is also very relatable.

By News Bureau
Megha Ray talks about her character's move from Jhansi to Mumbai
Megha Ray _ pic courtesy instagram

Megha Ray, who plays the role of Radhika Yadav in the show ‘Sapno Ko Chhallang’, says that the show has a strong message to share with the viewers and that her character is also very relatable. Megha said: “When a person decides to give her dreams a shot, take that leap of faith from her comfort zone towards her true goals in life no matter what hurdles come her way, I think that’s what ‘Sapnon Ki Chhalaang’ is.

“Radhika Yadav, a simple but intelligent girl, comes from a humble joint family in Jhansi. She is an achiever, a university topper and has bagged a job in her dream company in Mumbai.”

Elaborating her character, Megha said: “She knows her family won’t be happy about her switching cities, but she’s not the one to rebel. She’ll make sure she can convince them because she really loves them and, at the end of the day, she wants to free her family from all the financial burdens. She’s ambitious about making her mark and being extraordinary at her dream company in the city of dreams, Mumbai.”

She added: “I relate a lot to my character. We both are engineers, passionate about our dreams, willing to take risks after having thought through all the possible pros and cons, doing everything for the family that we love so much.”

When asked how she keeps herself motivated, Megha said: “I am doing what I love doing so motivation doesn’t go away that easily, although there are times when I just don’t feel like stepping out at all. Instead of forcing myself to feel motivated, I just take the next small step, say get out of the bed, then do some stretches and then one thing after the other and almost always I do get through.”

Megha concluded by saying: “So far, life itself has been my best teacher. While there are many people I admire and look up to, I want my life to be unique. I want to figure out what’s best for me and there’s no one person whose footsteps I’d follow. My mother is always there. She’s a smart woman, very observant, updated and attentive. She genuinely appreciates or criticises my work with the most unfiltered feedback.”

Pic. Sourcemegha_ray
Amit Trivedi to perform live in concert in Hyderabad on March 31
6 International shows on MX Player's April slate
