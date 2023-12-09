Mohammed Aashiq wins the title on ‘MasterChef India’

Mohammed Aashiq from Mangalore is declared the MasterChef for this season on the streaming cooking show ‘MasterChef India’. The journey for the homecook is all the more inspirational as he found himself in the 1st elimination round of this season but his love for the art of cooking propelled him to eventually take home the trophy.

Before gracing the MasterChef India kitchen, Aashiq ran his own juice shop, where he showcased his love for the art of cooking and his creative flair by crafting unique recipes that delighted his patrons.

Nambie Jessica Marak, secured the position of First Runner-up, whereas Rukhsaar Sayeed, claimed the title of Second Runner-up.

Shedding light on his remarkable journey, Mohammed Aashiq said: “I am immensely grateful for the whirlwind journey I’ve had on ‘MasterChef India’. From facing elimination to holding the trophy, every moment was a profound lesson. This experience has completely reshaped my life, and winning this esteemed title feels surreal.”

He further mentioned: “Coming back with stronger determination after narrowly missing out last season was tough, but I devoted myself entirely to the culinary craft. This victory isn’t just mine; it’s for every dreamer who defies the odds to chase their aspirations. I owe immense gratitude to the judges- Chef Vikas, Ranveer, and Pooja fellow contestants, the audience, and all the renowned chefs who pushed me to perform better with each passing day in the kitchen. I’ve grown significantly and noticed a remarkable shift in my cooking skills, all thanks to an incredible boot camp experience.”

‘MasterChef India’ streams on Sony LIV.