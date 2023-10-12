Mohit Sonkar follows dedicated fitness routine: 'Helps me keep calm'

Actor Mohit Sonkar, who is currently seen as Shivansh in the show ‘Shravani’, has shared his fitness regime during shooting, saying how a disciplined routine keeps me physically fit and mentally positive.

Mohit has been winning the hearts of fans with his attractive looks and fit physique.

On how he maintains his fitness during shooting, Mohit said: “I started my fitness journey at the age of 15, and it has since become my passion. I follow a dedicated and disciplined routine that not only keeps me physically fit but also mentally positive and calm.”

Further elaborating, he added: “While shooting, I take my fitness seriously. If the shoot call time is early in the morning, I wake up two hours in advance to hit the gym for my daily workout. I don’t follow any special diet plan, but I focus on consuming a high-protein, low-carb, and fiber-rich diet as a basic dietary guideline.”

‘Shravani’ has kept its audience hooked with its constant plot twists, and the latest buzz surrounds the exciting entry of Arshi Khan as Julie the Jasoos, adding an extra layer of drama to the show.

Julie Jaasoos, portrayed as a formidable threat by Arti Singh’s character, Chandra Tai ji, has intensified the drama, creating a tense and gripping atmosphere.

The show airs on Shemaroo Umang.