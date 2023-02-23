scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Mohsin Khan may soon join the cast of 'Anupamaa'

TV show 'Anupamaa' will welcome a newcharacter which will likely be played by the popular face of TV industry Mohsin Khan

By News Bureau

TV show ‘Anupamaa’ will welcome a newcharacter which will likely be played by the popular face of TV industry Mohsin Khan.

Mohsin, who is known for his work in ‘Nisha Aur Uske Cousins’, ‘Love By Chance’, ‘Meri Ashiqui Tum Se Hi’, ‘Pyar Tune Kya Kiya’, and gained a lot of popularity for playing the male lead character of Kartik Goenka in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, opposite Shivangi Joshi, is said to be joining the show ‘Anupamaa’ opposite Nidhi Shah.

The sources have stated that the actor may soon join the popular show which stars Rupali Ganguly in the titular role, and enjoys a mass fan following.

A source close to the development revealed: “It is yet to be unfolded if Mohsin will be a part of the popular daily soap, but I’m sure whatever it is, it will be a visual treat for the audiences and the fans will be excited to see them together.”

However, an official announcement is still awaited from the production.

Previous article
Selena Gomez confesses having 'girl crush' on Bella Hadid
Next article
Ariana Grande teases new music from recording studio
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Users can now mark messages as important or urgent in Microsoft Teams

Technology

Fake customer care numbers of top brands now defrauding Indian consumers

Technology

Qualcomm demonstrates Stable Diffusion on Android phone

News

Sidharth Malhotra calls Kiara Advani as his ‘My wife’; Fans are melting

Review

Movie Review | Selfiee: Pick a ‘Driving Licence’ for this ‘Selfiee’

Sports

For any sport to thrive, grassroots development is vital: Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: We were going well; we had it under control, laments Jemimah Rodrigues

News

Rema Lahiri celebrates father Bappi Lahiri’s composition: ‘Pyar Kabhi Kam Nahi Karna’

News

Kamya Panjabi wants to challenge stereotypes, 'redefine witches' on screen

Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Ian Healy wants Pat Cummins to leave captaincy, focus on bowling

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: My intention was to give some empathy to captain, says Anjum on consoling Harmanpreet

Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Smith to lead Australia in third Test in absence of Cummins

Health & Lifestyle

California hits grim milestone of 100,000 Covid-19 deaths

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma and others spotted enjoying at Shekhar Suman’s Bigg Boss 16 party bash

News

New 'Lord of the Rings' film franchise set at Warner Bros.

News

R. Kelly sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: We were looking in good shape, but unfortunately, we didn't get the win, says Harmanpreet

Sports

ISL: We saw it through and full credit to the players, says coach Grayson after Bengaluru FC's win

Sports

Qatar Open: Murray soars into semifinal after comeback win over Muller

News

Rohit Suchanti opens up about his journey in the entertainment industry

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US