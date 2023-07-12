scorecardresearch
Mouni Roy sent back from airport as she fails to show passport

Mouni Roy was sent back from the airport gates after she reportedly forgot to carry her passport to travel.

By Agency News Desk
Actress Mouni Roy was sent back from the airport gates after she reportedly forgot to carry her passport to travel.

She was not allowed to enter the airport by the security, according to a video shared on Instagram.

The incident was shared by celebrity paparazzi Varinder Chawla, where Mouni was seen standing at the Mumbai airport. She was stopped at the main gate by the security guard.

She was then seen looking into her handbag. She was then seen talking to the personnel as he was seen shaking his head in response.

Mouni said to the shutterbugs, “Ho gaya.”

Mouni was later seen returning back to her car, as she was denied entry to airport.

On the work front, she was seen in ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. Her next film is ‘The Virgin Tree’ with Sanjay Dutt and Palak Tiwari.

