Moushumi Chatterjee recalls eloping from set of her debut film 'Balika Badhu'

Moushumi Chatterjee shared how she used to elope in between the shots from the set of Bengali film 'Balika Badhu' is directed by Tarun Majumdar.

Taking a stroll down the memory lane, actress Moushumi Chatterjee has shared about her debut film ‘Balika Badhu’, recalling how she used to elope in between the shots from the set. The 1967 Bengali film ‘Balika Badhu’ is directed by Tarun Majumdar.

Talking about the shooting experience of her debut film, the senior actress said: “I debuted at a very young age. I was 12 years old when I did the Bengali film ‘Balika Badhu’. Initially, I was enjoying the lifestyle but later, I started getting bored, and I started eloping in between shots from the set (laughs). Then the funny thing was, with my dad’s permission, the production team used to lock me inside a glass room till my next shot sequence.”

“Even director Tarun Majumdar Saab, who is like a father figure, used to be anguished by my behavior on-set, and he ended up giving me a funny punishment where I had to hold my ears and stand after my mischief. The film Balika Badhu eventually became one of the best films in history. This allowed me to come to Mumbai for the first time to receive an award,” added the ‘Prem Bandhan’ actress.

Moushumi appeared on the singing reality show, ‘Indian Idol 14’. The new episode celebrated her father-in-law, Hemant Kumar, a legendary Indian music composer and singer.

In this special episode titled ‘Celebrating Hemant Ji,’ the contestants paid homage to the celebrated singer, popularly known as the “voice of God”, as well as showcased their talent by singing some of Hemant’s most iconic compositions.

‘Indian Idol Season 14’ airs on Sony.

