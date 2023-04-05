scorecardresearch
Mridul Kumar: Everyone should play at least one sport

Mridul Kumar, who has been a cricketer all his life and has been part of various shows says that it’s important to choose a sport and then play it regularly.

By Glamsham Editorial
Actor Mridul Kumar, who has been a cricketer all his life and has been part of shows like Na Aana Is Des Laado, Shastri Sisters, Nimki Mukhiya etc says that it’s important to choose a sport and then play it regularly. The actor says that not only does this help you stay fit, but you are healthy as well.

“Cricket has always been my favourite sport. During my school days and college days, I used to play at district level. I was an all-rounder out swing bowler. In today’s world, kids, especially who are more into watching television and playing video games, are getting obese. So, I think it is important for kids to play sports because it keeps you fit.”

“By going to the gym, it makes your body toned but sports help you to keep fit and also feel fresh. Our energy and stamina also increase and I think everyone should at least play one sport no matter what form it is. In our young college days, I played a lot of sports,” he says.

He adds, “I personally feel that every family has to make sure that we should play outdoor games, no matter which sport they choose. At least on weekends we should go and play. And the kids should participate in every sports activity as this will help them be fit.”

He says that one needs to start making changes now. “Today’s generation is more interested in seeing the sport, instead of playing. And because of that, even the kids have so many problems. Lack of physical activity affects their eyes and causes anxiety,” he says.

