scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

'MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand': Prince displays exceptional dancing skills

This time the task in 'MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand' quite a mix of fun and energy as contestants dance around with Prince leading the way.

By Agency News Desk
'MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand': Prince displays exceptional dancing skills
MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand | Prince

The stage is all set for the task in ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’ which is currently under wraps. Unlike the usual drama and fierce confrontations, this time it’s quite a mix of fun and energy as contestants dance around with Prince leading the way.

Nonetheless, the stage which was meant to showcase the dance and energy of the other contestants soon turned into a one-man show as Prince Narula essentially hogged the limelight, with his great dancing skills, putting the others to shame.

Displaying the perfect attitude with their sense of humour intact, the contestants said that Prince was basically the only star of the event, as the rest of the participants dancing in the background were just doing their own thing with no clue as to what to do.

It was further added that the spectators were in fact not even paying attention to the background dancers, as Prince was so efficient in his dancing that if everyone was taken out of the picture, it would all look the same.

Things did not end there as soon, it turned out better than expected for the contestants. Later everyone displayed their own swag and attitude, while dancing to different songs incorporating different elements, ranging from traditional Bollywood music to Punjabi pop and rap, and electronic pop rock.

This time, the contestants were full of energy and vigour and no one seemed to let up, each bringing full resolve to showcase their complete talents.

The Gang Leaders and Sonu Sood will present the task soon, but they are always showing each contestant their place. If anyone displays a bad attitude unbecoming of the conduct required to be a Roadie, the Leaders simply shut them down by showing it how it’s really done. Much like Gautam shut down a contestant displaying overconfidence in the last episode.

‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’ airs on MTV and JioCinema.

14
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
James Gunn feels close to Rocket in 'Guardians of the Galaxy'
Next article
This young magician from Solapur set the bar high with Guinness World Record attempt in 'IGT'
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Indian men's hockey team hammers China 7-2 in opener

Sports

Durand Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan SG thrash Bangladesh Army Football Team 5-0 in opener

Technology

Humans unable to reliably detect deepfake speech: Study

News

Rupam Islam steps into the world of web with ‘Nikhoj Tui’ for ‘Nikhoj’

Sports

1st T20I: India restrict West Indies to 149/6

Technology

Carl Pei’s Nothing to launch smartwatch, earbuds later this year

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Morocco beat Colombia to reach last 16 for first time

News

Nitin Desai: The unsung hero who injected realistic opulence to the world of cinema

Technology

Automation startup Tekion cuts staff by 10%, 200 Indian workers affected

Sports

Delhi court summons wrestler Bajrang Punia in criminal defamation complaint

Sports

Jamshedpur FC sign Mohammed Sanan from Reliance Foundation Young Champs team

News

Ritabhari Chakraborty – Breaking stereotypes

Sports

Current Indian ODI team has played lesser matches together than 2011 winning side, says Aakash Chopra

News

Film City to be constructed in 3 phases; YEIDA to invite global tenders soon

News

This young magician from Solapur set the bar high with Guinness World Record attempt in 'IGT'

News

James Gunn feels close to Rocket in 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Technology

Delhi doctors conduct complex, robotic gallbladder surgery in 45 mins

News

Malayalam TV and film actor Kailas Nath passes away

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US