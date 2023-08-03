'MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand': Prince displays exceptional dancing skills

The stage is all set for the task in ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’ which is currently under wraps. Unlike the usual drama and fierce confrontations, this time it’s quite a mix of fun and energy as contestants dance around with Prince leading the way.

Nonetheless, the stage which was meant to showcase the dance and energy of the other contestants soon turned into a one-man show as Prince Narula essentially hogged the limelight, with his great dancing skills, putting the others to shame.

Displaying the perfect attitude with their sense of humour intact, the contestants said that Prince was basically the only star of the event, as the rest of the participants dancing in the background were just doing their own thing with no clue as to what to do.

It was further added that the spectators were in fact not even paying attention to the background dancers, as Prince was so efficient in his dancing that if everyone was taken out of the picture, it would all look the same.

Things did not end there as soon, it turned out better than expected for the contestants. Later everyone displayed their own swag and attitude, while dancing to different songs incorporating different elements, ranging from traditional Bollywood music to Punjabi pop and rap, and electronic pop rock.

This time, the contestants were full of energy and vigour and no one seemed to let up, each bringing full resolve to showcase their complete talents.

The Gang Leaders and Sonu Sood will present the task soon, but they are always showing each contestant their place. If anyone displays a bad attitude unbecoming of the conduct required to be a Roadie, the Leaders simply shut them down by showing it how it’s really done. Much like Gautam shut down a contestant displaying overconfidence in the last episode.

‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’ airs on MTV and JioCinema.