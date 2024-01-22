‘Bigg Boss 17’: Munawar Faruqui faces heated questions about relationships from media

With just a week left for the grand finale, the housemates have to still go through the “agni praiksha” by answering some hard-hitting questions. The housemates will be seen having a press conference with media reporters in the Bigg Boss house. The contestants will be in the line of fire as they would have to answer some heated questions.

A promo shared by the channel on Instagram shows Munawar being questioned.

A reporter asks: “jis hisaab se apaki personal life baahar aayi aapko yeh to nahi lag raha Munna Badnam hua Bigg Boss ke liye.”

To which, Munawar replies: “Bigg Boss ne is baar mohalle main teen makaan basaaye… aur mere ek do ujaad diye.”

“Aapki zindagi main jo rishte hai woh itne halke kiyun hai… show main bhi aap aage badhe hai ladkiyon ka istemaal karke aap agay bade hain,” said another.

To which Vicky Jain passed a snarky reply: “Desh ka question tha shayad.”

The last frame has Munawar, who is left shocked.