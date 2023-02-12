Musical chairs and lots of laughs courtesy of Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek

“Bigg Boss 16” finalists Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and MC Stan started the big evening playing musical chairs.

Whenever one of them is eliminated from the game, he or she is awarded a punishment by the show’s presenters, comedians Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek. Shalin is made to act like a rooster (a nod obviously to his love for chicken).

When MC Stan is ousted, the ‘mandali’, which consists of the rapper, Nimrit Kaur and Shiv Thakare, protest that Priyanka is cheating and demand that she has to leave the game. As punishment, Stan is made to rap wearing a mouth frame. Archana won the game.

Before the musical chair round, Krushna and Bharti poked fun at the contestants by picking on key moments of the show. They had a laugh at Srijeeta De’s expense for getting eliminated from the show twice. Bharti said MC Stan had not shown as many variations in his game as he had in the hairstyles he sported through the show.