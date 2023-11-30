Mythological characters demands lot of practice, says Aparna Dixit

Actress Aparna Dixit is all set to portray Damini in the upcoming show ‘Karmadhikari Shanidev’, and expressed her excitement at being on a periodical set, and said playing mythological characters isn’t a walk in the park.

‘Karmadhikari Shanidev’ will highlight the lesser-known facts about Shanidev, the show will also showcase various aspects of his life. One of the important persons in Shanidev’s life was his wife Damini, and this role will be skilfully portrayed by Aparna.

The show will unveil the complex relationship between Damini and Shanidev, promising an exciting journey into the realms of emotions.

Speaking about her role, Aparna shared: “I am excited to play the role of Damini, a soft-spoken and graceful Gandharva princess, who is not just known for her beauty but also revered as the goddess of kala, captivating all with her mesmerizing dance.”

“It is always exciting to be on a periodical set because it has a different vibe altogether with beautiful sets, costumes, and heavy jewelry; it is heaven for a girl. But playing mythological characters isn’t a walk in the park; it demands a lot of practice,” she said.

Aparna added: “One has to be graceful in the way they walk, the way they make their hand movements, and even the expressions have to be on point. I hope my fans and the audience enjoy the show and shower love on us.”

It will soon air on Shemaroo TV.