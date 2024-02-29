HomeTVNews

Neelu Vaghela's entry as 'soft-spoken' Shanti will add a twist to 'Suhaagan'

Neelu Vaghela saying how her journey resonates deeply with its blend of gentleness and resilience, striking a chord within her.

By Agency News Desk
Neelu Vaghela's entry as 'soft-spoken' Shanti will add a twist to 'Suhaagan'
Neelu Vaghela | Suhaagan _ pic courtesy news agency

Veteran actress Neelu Vaghela, who has joined the romance drama ‘Suhaagan’ opened up on character Shanti Shukla, saying how her journey resonates deeply with its blend of gentleness and resilience, striking a chord within her.

“Being part of the show ‘Suhaagan’ is incredibly exciting, especially considering the immense love it has been receiving from the audience, keeping them glued to their television screens. Personally, Shanti’s journey resonates deeply with its blend of gentleness and resilience, striking a chord within me,” Neelu said while talking about the show.

“I’m thrilled about taking the audiences through her journey and the twists her entry brings to the story,” she added.

The show has arrived at a pivotal junction in its tale of Bindiya (Garima Kishnani), Payal (Sakshi Sharma), and Krishna (Raghav Thakur) tied together in a love triangle that gets complicated as Samay (Sahil Phull) enters their lives.

In the current track, Samay and Bindiya are developing a bond which is getting stronger day by day making Krish jealous and insecure.

Amidst this, Neelu brings a whirlwind of excitement into the show as she steps into the shoes of Shanti, Samay’s mother. With her arrival in the lives of Bindiya and Krish, the plot is about to take an exhilarating turn as she is very protective of her son Samay.

Shanti is a soft-spoken woman, who wields a sharp tongue when provoked, especially by Indu, Krishna’s mother. Her love for her only son, Samay, knows no bounds, and she fiercely defends him and her dignity without compromise.

‘Suhaagan’ airs on Colors.

Previous article
Payal Ghosh to play yesteryear's star Zeenat Aman in biopic 'Shaque: The Doubt'
Next article
IVPL: Mumbai Champions' Abhishek Jhunjhunwala lauds Indian Veteran Premier League concept
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US