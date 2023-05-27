scorecardresearch
New 'Roadies – Karm ya Kaand' promo has Ashneer Grover, tiff between Gang Leaders

A new promo of reality adventure show 'MTV Roadies - Karm ya Kaand' shows the 'contestant auction' with Ashneer Grover, an individual with Shiv Thakare's mask followed by a tiff between all the Gang Leaders.

By Agency News Desk

The makers of reality adventure show ‘MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand’ released a new promo recently. The promo shows the ‘contestant auction’ with Ashneer Grover, an individual with Shiv Thakare’s mask followed by a tiff between all the Gang Leaders.

It also showcases new entrants, elements and promises to have extra drama and arguments.

The viewers also get to see a glimpse of the personal interview rounds where the host Sonu Sood reveals that there will be an auction for taking contestants in their gangs and kickstarted the bidding rounds with the promo. It also shows a glimpse of Ashneer Grover of ‘Shark Tank 1’ sitting with the Gang Leaders.

The battle of Karm ya Kaand has kickstarted and promises to keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. ‘Roadies – Karm ya Kaand’ premieres on June 3, 7 p.m. and thereafter every Saturday and Sunday only on MTV and Jio Cinema.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
