scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Nia Sharma masters art of late nights, early morning jogging

By Agency News Desk

Considered as one of the hottest actresses in the television industry, Nia Sharma, who is best known for her role in ‘Jamai Raja’, ‘actresses 4’, etc. on Sunday took to the social media and gave her fans major fitness goals, by ‘owing herself a jog’.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Nia shared a selfie, wherein she can be seen sitting in her car, with her sweaty hair all open. She is wearing a black tank top, and an OG sunglasses.

The 33 -year-old actress captioned it as: “I owed myself a jog”.

In another post, Nia shared a small clip of herself, wherein she can be seen saying, “So there are like two kinds of people in the world. One that go to sleep at 6 am, and others that go jogging at 6 am. I didn’t know which one to be, so I decided to become both. And I like it.”

Nia is also known for her roles in ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’, ‘Behenein’, ‘Meri Durga’, ‘Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha’.In 2017, she participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’ and finished as a finalist.

In 2020, she participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India’ and emerged as the winner.

She has also done web series like ‘Twisted’, and ‘Jamai 2.0’. The actress also stars in various music videos like ‘Waada’, ‘Do Ghoont’, ‘Phoonk Le’, ‘Garbe Ki Raat’, and latest ‘Soul’.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Vivek Dahiya recalls Hrithik's iconic debut; reveals childhood struggle with exercise myth
Next article
Akshay fell in love with mudgal seeing his father practice
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US