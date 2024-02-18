Nikhilesh Rathore lauds onscreen mother Shilpa Saklani

Actor Nikhilesh Rathore who essays the role of Bharata in the mythological show ‘Shrimad Ramayan’ shares a beautiful offscreen bond with actress Shilpa Saklani, who is playing his onscreen mother, Queen Kaikeyi.

Nikhilesh said: “I enjoy shooting with Shilpa ma’am, she is beautiful and very kind. She brings so much positive vibes on the set. Currently, we are shooting major scenes in which Bharata learns about Kaikeyi’s plans of sending his brother Rama exile, and hurting the emotions of his dad King Dasharatha (Aarav Chowdhary) so that I become a king after which he will disown her.”

“So, while shooting she was so perfect that it even became easier for me to deliver my dialogues. She encourages my performance. She is very helpful and a talented actress. There is so much to learn from her, be it her professionalism or humble behaviour,” shared the actor.

Nikhilesh also revealed how Shilpa gives him a treat on sets.

“As we are shooting in outskirts and production is arranging our tiffins. But I’m lucky that Shilpa ma’am gets me special treats as we eat together. She cares for me in real life too just like in the story, which is so beautiful about her. Though in upcoming episodes the audience will see differences between us but off screen we share a very happy bond.”

The show stars Sujay Reu as Lord Rama, and Prachi Bansal as Sita.

Nikhilesh was last seen in the TV show ‘Suhaagan’ as an antagonist. He has also acted in ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’, ‘Mithai’, ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’, and ‘Krishna Chali London’ among others.