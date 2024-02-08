Nisha Nagpal: Drawn to intense nature of Koel's character & her boldness

Actress Nisha Nagpal, who has entered the show ‘Vanshaj’ has shared insights into playing the role of Koel, and revealed how she was drawn to the intense nature of her character, and her boldness.

Following Yuvika’s tragic demise, the show takes a one-year leap, marking a significant shift in the storyline.

Recent episodes introduce Yukti (Anjali Tatrari), the doppelganger of Yuvika Mahajan (Anjali Tatrari), poised to take on DJ’s (Mahir Pandhi) cunning schemes.

The show is now set to introduce a new character that will stir up a storm within the Mahajan empire.

Nisha stepped into the role of Koel, the daughter of a powerful politician and with her bold and sassy attitude, Koel is not afraid to speak her mind.

With eyes set on DJ’s status, she sees him as her ticket to a luxurious life.

Despite her gentle appearance, she’s assertive and is not afraid to even challenge DJ’s mother Gargi (Parinita Seth).

Talking about the same, Nisha said: “Playing the role of Koel in ‘Vanshaj’ has been truly thrilling. From the very beginning, I was drawn to the intense nature of her character, with her boldness and ambition shining through.

“Stepping into her world, I’m eager to delve into the depth of her personality and uncover the driving forces behind her actions. I’m confident that viewers will be captivated by Koel’s journey as she disrupts the status quo in Vanshaj. I’m excited to breathe life into her story on screen,” she added.

Koel’s arrival is sure to shake things up even more in the already intense drama of the show, bringing in new surprises and excitement.

‘Vanshaj’ airs on Sony SAB.