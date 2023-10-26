Nishant Malkani visits Shankaracharya temple in Kashmir amid ‘Pashminna’ shoot

Actor Nishant Malkani, who essays the role of Raghav in the television show ‘Pashminna – Dhaage Mohobbat Ke’, has recollected his experience of visiting the Shankaracharya Temple in Kashmir during the shoot of the show.

‘Pashminna – Dhaage Mohobbat Ke’, which is set in Kashmir,presents a tale of love between Pashminna and Raghav, who belong to two different worlds.

The production team diligently explored nearly a hundred houseboats before settling on one with a stunning view of the Shankaracharya Temple. The chosen houseboat not only infuses authenticity but also plays an important role in the show’s story and highlights the peaceful beauty of Dal Lake.

Sharing his experience, Nishant Malkani said: “During my shoot in Srinagar when I had a day off, I decided to visit Shankaracharya temple. I had noticed this beautiful temple while shooting at the houseboat where Pashminna lives. It took me approximately 45 minutes to reach the temple’s main entrance, and from there, the real journey to the temple began as I had to climb about 250 steps. But despite the climb being physically arduous, there was this remarkable sense of positivity during the climb.”

He further mentioned: “It was almost like the very essence of the place was uplifting. Once I reached the temple, and looked down at the city of Srinagar, I realised how the story set in Kashmir is incomplete with the backdrop of this divine temple. Kashmir’s charm is truly unparalleled, and the view from the temple is simply incomparable, unlike anything I’ve ever seen.”

‘Pashminna – Dhaage Mohobbat Ke’ airs Monday to Saturday on Sony SAB.